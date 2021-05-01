Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,957 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Gannett worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,931,000 after buying an additional 1,361,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339,470 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 1,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 283,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $631.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

