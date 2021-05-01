Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) dropped 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76). Approximately 29,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 42,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 925 ($12.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 813.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 758.63. The company has a market cap of £188.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93.

About Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

