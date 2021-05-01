Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 53.5% in April

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

GELYY stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. 12,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,558. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.