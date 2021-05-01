General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $190.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.47. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $191.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,843,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

