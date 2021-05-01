General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $182.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $190.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.47. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $191.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

