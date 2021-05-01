General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,211,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259,160 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Electric were worth $68,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

