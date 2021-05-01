Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 137,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,592. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

GNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

