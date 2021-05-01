Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,319. Gentex has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.