Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 194,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,746. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.