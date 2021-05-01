Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $28.76 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $414.23 million, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.