Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE GWR opened at C$20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.40. The company has a market cap of C$465.31 million and a P/E ratio of 337.70. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of C$13.42 and a 12 month high of C$22.72.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

