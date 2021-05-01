Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $385.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,706.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.