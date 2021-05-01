Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 71.4% in April

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ DAX opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.35% of Global X DAX Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

