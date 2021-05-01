Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Position Increased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 138.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,752 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 211,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 358,394 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.58 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

