GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Capitalization of $904,113.30 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $904,113.30 and $497.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,476.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.67 or 0.04982375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $986.18 or 0.01715815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.85 or 0.00469507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.69 or 0.00731937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.10 or 0.00551703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070448 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.67 or 0.00430918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004241 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.