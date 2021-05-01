Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives $11.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

GLUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock remained flat at $$12.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

