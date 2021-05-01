GNY (GNY) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a market cap of $201.77 million and $542,543.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.16 or 0.00822956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

