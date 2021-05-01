GoChain Achieves Market Cap of $63.83 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $63.83 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,130,709,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,959,993 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

