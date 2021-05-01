GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

