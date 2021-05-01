GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 35.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $709,654.22 and $1,783.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006821 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000154 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001252 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

