Goldstein Munger & Associates Acquires 685 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $90.84 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $94.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.88 and its 200-day moving average is $163.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

