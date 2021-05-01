Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 2,205 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

