Good Life Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,830 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

