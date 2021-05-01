Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.