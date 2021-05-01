Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $379.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average of $323.40. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.14.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

