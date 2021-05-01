Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.