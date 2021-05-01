Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.91 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.