Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Short Interest Down 40.6% in April

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GWAC stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Good Works Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000.

About Good Works Acquisition

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

