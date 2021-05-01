GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $586,306.54 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $586,306.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,141,523 shares in the company, valued at $125,692,335.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $40.01 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoodRx by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,692,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $27,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

