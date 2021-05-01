GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Financial Contrast

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A SciPlay 3.81% 7.36% 5.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GoodRx and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 7 0 2.43 SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $52.36, suggesting a potential upside of 30.86%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $19.39, suggesting a potential upside of 9.85%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than SciPlay.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and SciPlay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $388.22 million 40.41 $66.05 million N/A N/A SciPlay $465.80 million 4.79 $32.40 million $1.53 11.54

GoodRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SciPlay.

Summary

GoodRx beats SciPlay on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

