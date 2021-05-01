GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $2,234,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,493.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59.

GPRO stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.