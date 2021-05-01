Graco (NYSE:GGG) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth about $2,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.