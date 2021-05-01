Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,155 ($15.09). Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GFTU. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital upped their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.45. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,052.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 919.05.

In related news, insider David Arnold purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,032 ($1,348.31). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

