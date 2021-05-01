Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.12

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 1291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $196,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,467.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $1,277,485. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

