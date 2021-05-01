Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Greenlane stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $399.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,500 shares of company stock worth $582,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

