Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Up 43.6% in April

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 891,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $4.40 on Friday. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $399.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at $558,381.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $582,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

