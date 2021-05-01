Griffon Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Griffon has increased its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Griffon to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. Griffon has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.