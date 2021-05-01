Grin Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $63.15 million and $8.22 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,553.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.20 or 0.05106923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.34 or 0.01739855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00476952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.25 or 0.00735405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.33 or 0.00572211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.70 or 0.00440802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004274 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 72,015,660 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.