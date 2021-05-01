Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue Dividend of $0.80 (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.7959 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

