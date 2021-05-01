Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of TV opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

