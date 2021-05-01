GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.69 Million

Brokerages expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report $157.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $158.76 million. GW Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $120.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $714.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $764.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $896.37 million, with estimates ranging from $807.60 million to $970.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GW Pharmaceuticals.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $219.00. 412,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.32 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $219.18.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.