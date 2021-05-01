GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $367.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.91. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.24 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

