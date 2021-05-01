GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $470.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.10 and its 200 day moving average is $475.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.