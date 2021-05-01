GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 30,118 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $25.95 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.