GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 77,705 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.76 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

