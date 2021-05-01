GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,832 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,001,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,445 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,848,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $72.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

