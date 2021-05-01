GWM Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:WST opened at $328.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.09 and a twelve month high of $333.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

