GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Cap of $77.55 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $77.55 million and $17.58 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 144.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002149 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,196,515 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

