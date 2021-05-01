H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.63

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.63 and traded as high as $68.66. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $67.87, with a volume of 377,377 shares changing hands.

FUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,070 shares of company stock worth $2,901,703 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

