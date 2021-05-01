H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the March 31st total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,633.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of HISJF remained flat at $$21.14 during midday trading on Friday. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

